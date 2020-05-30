SOP enforced at terminal to safeguard express boat passengers

SIBU: Stringent standard operating procedures (SOP) are being enforced at the Sibu Express Boat Terminal to safeguard passengers.

A check by The Borneo Post yesterday found there were temperature checks for both arrivals and departures.

Social distancing markers were also in place to ensure passengers keep a safe distance from each other, when queuing up for checks or to purchase tickets.

Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) Sibu assistant controller (Region II) Hatta Morshidi said the number of passengers allowed in each express boat has also been greatly reduced.

“Under the SOP, one row of seats is only allowed to have one person,” he said.

He said only 11 passengers were recorded on Thursday for the Sibu-Kapit sector, while from Kapit to Sibu there were 41 passengers.

Meanwhile, the express terminal was unusually quiet just days before Gawai Dayak compared to the normal packed conditions during this time of year.

A worker at the ticketing counter, who wished only to be known as John, said the requirement for inter-district travel permits from the police had led to the drop in passengers.

He added that the fare remained the same – between RM30 and RM35 per person.