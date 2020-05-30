Timber industry players contribute 10,000 Covid-19 test kits

KUCHING: Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) and Sarawak Timber Association (STA) have jointly handed over 10,000 Covid-19 test kits to Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to help medical frontliners combat Covid-19.

International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development (Mintred) Assistant Minister Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais handed over the test kits to SDMC on behalf of its minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan here yesterday.

Deputy Chief Minister and SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas received the contribution witnessed by Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, STIDC general manager Hashim Bojet, STIDC deputy general manager Dayang Nena Abang Bruce and STA chief executive officer Annie Ting.

According to the statement, STIDC and STA had earlier handed over several types of personal protective equipment to SDMC for frontliners of the state Health Department.

These included 5,000 pieces of protective medical coverall (sterile), 10,000 pieces of isolation gown (non-sterile), 200 boxes of medical vinyl examination gloves, 10,000 pairs of medical boots cover, 5,000 pieces of medical goggles, 5,000 pieces of face shield, 10,000 pieces of KN95 medical protective masks, 105,000 pieces of disposable medical masks and 10,000 pieces of medical head cover.

“These medical disposables worth RM2 million are much-needed by our frontline workers who put their lives at risk to save lives and serve the public tirelessly,” said the STIDC statement.

“This contribution shows the support and committment of timber industry players in Sarawak to the state government in combating Covid-19 together.

“It is hoped that more organisations and bodies would lend their hands and contribute. We are all in this together and let us all be united and hope and pray that we all pull through this difficult time to become stronger and more resilient,” said Awang Tengah in the statement while applauding STIDC and STA for their contribution.