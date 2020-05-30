Two held in RM100,000 petrol smuggling bust

KUDAT: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) crippled an attempt to smuggle 3,321 liters of petrol worth more than RM100,000 in Kota Marudu early yesterday morning.

KPDNHEP Kudat chief Geoffrey Gumalang said the raid was made on a petrol station in Kota Marudu around 5.30am on May 29.

“KPDNHEP officers and personnel raided the petrol station and several oil drums containing a total of 3,321 liters of petrol worth RM104,883.74,” he said.

Geoffrey added that a three-tonne lorry and a four-wheel-drive vehicle were also seized in the operation.

Two men, aged 31 and 70, have been arrested in connection with the case which is being investigated under Section 21 of the Controls of Suppliers Act 1961.