Uggah: SDMC to decide soon which other sectors to open

KUCHING: Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will decide soon which other sectors to be opened as the state moves towards the end of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) on June 9.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the committee had directed a taskforce to work out what other sectors are allowed to open.

Speaking at the daily Covid-19 press conference here yesterday, he said he had discussed the matter with Senior Minister (Works) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to relay the message to the federal government that the committee has the authority to make such decision for Sarawak.

“We have opened up some sectors already (during this CMCO). Based on an understanding between Sarawak and Putrajaya, SDMC has the authority to decide on activities to open as we move towards, I hope, the end of CMCO,” he said.

Uggah, who is also SDMC chairman, earlier expressed his surprise over news report that only three non-Muslim places of worship in Sarawak have been allowed to operate from June 10 after their applications were approved during a federal special ministers meeting on the CMCO last week.

Being minister in-charge of Unit of Other Religions (Unifor), Uggah said he had asked Fadillah why approvals were given to these places of worship since they only have small congregation.

A statement issued by the National Unity Department yesterday identified the three places as Hope Bintulu, IFGF Bintulu and IFGF Sungai Plan, which are all in Bintulu

“Most churches still conduct prayer services online. SDMC will decide soon on the standard operating procedures on churches, temples and other houses of worship in Sarawak,” he said.

On another matter, Uggah expressed his appreciation to those who have erected signages telling outsiders not to ‘ngabang’ (visit) to their longhouses during this year’s Gawai celebration.

On behalf of SDMC, he apologised for not allowing ‘ngabang’ this year, which must be done to break the chain of Covid-19 since many rural areas are still categorised as green zones.

“The situation in longhouse is different from villages with individual houses. For example, in my longhouse there are 20 doors. Can you imagine if 20 people are allowed to visit per unit, you will have 400 people in that longhouse. So our advice is don’t ‘ngabang’, let it be within that family in the longhouse because the situation can be out of control. We apologise for this restriction but it is done with very noble objective of cutting off the Covid-19 chain,” he said.

He also said he too had to turn down invitations to return to Betong for Gawai for the same reason.

“I cannot return to Betong even though my voters are hoping so. I told them I cannot because this is not a normal time,” said Uggah, who is also Bukit Saban assemblyman.