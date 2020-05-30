Uggah urges Dayak community to heed SOP, practice good hygiene during ‘very different’ Gawai this year

KUCHING: The Dayak community is urged not to let their guard down during the coming Gawai festival, which will be celebrated statewide on Monday (June 1), said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“The Gawai Dayak celebration is here again but we will not be able to celebrate it in the way we are familiar with. It will be a different, in fact subdued and cautious celebration this time (due to the Covid-19 outbreak),” said Uggah in his Gawai Dayak festive message.

As the chairman of Sarawak Disaster Management Committee and on behalf of the state government, Uggah said he apologised for the inevitable restrictions imposed on Gawai and Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivals this year due to the pandemic.

“These were and are necessary to stop the transmission (of Covid-19). We must stand united as one in this war as Covid-19 is not only extremely contagious but dangerous as well.”

He said the World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared Covid-19 pandemic as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), meaning the virus was a serious threat to humans the world over, and the country was still in the midst of battling the outbreak.

For those residing in cities and towns, Uggah said people were not allowed to ‘pulai menoa’ (return to their longhouses and villages) this year as a penalty awaits those who breach the inter-state and inter-district travel ban implemented during this Conditional Movement Control Order until June 9.

Uggah explained the reason behind the strict measures imposed was that a majority of longhouses inhabitants were senior citizens who were the most vulnerable group.

Citing data from the federal Ministry of Health, he said 63 per cent of those who died of Covid-19 were aged 60 and above and some 80.7 per cent of them suffered from a history of diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, heart problem and other ailments.

Another high-risk group were children aged 12 years and below as well as infant, he added.

“For the sake of our aged parents, our ‘aki’ and ‘ini’ (grandparents), aunties and uncles and nephews and nieces, it is best that we do not return to our hometowns,” said Uggah.

He said there was a risk that people might be infected but remain asymptomatic.

“Thus unknowingly, we will spread the virus to them. In the rural areas this will have devastating consequences. We may create a Gawai cluster,” he warned.

Uggah added the ministry was in fact concerned about the possibility of a spike in Covid-19 cases in the post festive period.

“Celebrants are not allowed to hold any open house or do any ‘ngabang’ (visiting) from house to house or from longhouse to longhouse.”

Also, it maybe challenging for the community to observe social distancing, or the new norm, when people are happily celebrating the festival, he adds.

“(As such), avoid having activity which can attract a big crowd. The ‘Miring’ ritual however is allowed but must comply with the standard operating procedures.”

Uggah urged the public to take personal hygiene seriously and avoid handshakes while a body thermometer should always be available.

“Please remind your family members to wash their hands with soap and water or hand sanitiser frequently.”

The deputy chief minister advised that disposable paper cups should be preferred instead of sharing glasses for those in longhouses and standard operating procedures (SOPs) also required people to wear face masks when one is unwell or coming into close contact with others.

Those who come down with high fever, coughing and breathing difficulties should seek medical attention at once.

Moreover, Uggah hoped all community leaders such as ‘Temenggong’, ‘Pemancas’, ‘Penghulus’, ‘tuai rumah’ and leaders of the longhouse village security and development committee would do their part as the state’s frontliners in ensuring the relevant SOPs are being complied with during the festival.

He also applauded the decisions by many longhouses which have prohibited non-residents or outsiders from visiting them during the Gawai festival.

“On this note, my family and I would like to wish all Dayaks a very happy and safe celebration,” said Uggah in his message.