View Yarra Park, Toorak Park by appointment this Gawai holiday

KUCHING: Show units for Yarra Park and Toorak Park developed by Tecktonic & Sons Holding Sdn Bhd are open for viewing by appointment on June 1 and 2.

“During Conditional Movement Control Order, show units are open for viewing by appointment while adhering to standard operating procedure.

“Please do not bring along children or the elderly and wear face masks when viewing our show units,” said its managing director Lee Chin Teck yesterday.

Yarra Park, located at Lorong Dogan 6 near Jalan Batu Kawa offers simple and contemporary living with 50 out of 195 apartment units currently available. Sizes range from 940 square feet to 1,240 square feet for two to three bedrooms starting from RM404,000 after rebates.

Each unit comes with bedroom wardrobe, kitchen cabinet, cooker hood and stove as well as air-conditioners. Standard facilities include a swimming pool and gym at the courtyard.

The development expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2021 is currently 85 per cent complete, said its marketing manager Francis Hiu.

“As I am also running LePaPa hypermarket, we are also going to put in LePaPa Express Mart for the convenience of residents,” chipped in Lee.

Meanwhile, Toorak Park at Jalan Seladah offers low-density high-end luxury apartment designed by Italian architectural facade architect Enrico Costa.

Currently, 22 out of the total of 65 units are available for booking starting at RM 670,000.

Lee shared that Toorak is an expensive suburb in Melbourne, Australia and in keeping with its high end concept, ‘belian’ hardwood and marble are used for finishing.

“Toorak Park will have an indoor swimming pool, sauna and gym. All units come partially-furnished with built-in wardrobe, washing machine, cabinet with TV, inverter air-conditioner, hot water storage, kitchen cabinet, refrigerator, microwave oven, oven, cooker hood and hob with complete bathroom accessories including mirror, rainfall shower head and toilets with bidet system.”

For appointment, call Francis at 019-889 9552, Jane Chua (010-976 6049), Raymond (012-887 0500), Ho (019-888 4116), Danny (012-885 8882), or Alex (019-887 7997).