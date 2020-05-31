30 new cases in country, no deaths, says health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The total number of Covid-19 positive cases yesterday reached double digits again with 30 cases reported, bringing the current cumulative total to 7,762 cases, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said of the 30 cases, three were imported ones who got infected overseas.

“Of the 27 local transmissions, 17 cases involved non-Malaysians and only 10 involved Malaysians,” he told a daily news conference on CCovid-19 here yesterday.

No deaths were recorded for the eighth consecutive day, thus keeping the death toll at 115.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases with infectivity is 1,317 patients and they have all been isolated and are undergoing treatment.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 95 patients had recovered and were discharged yesterday, while nine were still being treated in the intensive care units (ICU), with two of them needing ventilator support.

At the press conference, he also conveyed Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day greetings to the people of Sabah and Sarawak while expressing his gratitude to all the frontliners for their commitment in continuing to provide their services during the festive period.

“The MOH (Ministry of Health) wants to remind everyone that the National Security Council (NSC), in its standard operating procedure (SOP) on festivals, has stated that the number of family members celebrating should not exceed 20 people per household, but depending on the size of the house, and social distancing of at least one metre should be practised. — Bernama