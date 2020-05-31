ATM operating hours can return to normal starting June 1 – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Automated teller machines (ATMs) will be allowed to return to their normal operating hours starting June 1, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said it was made aware that ATMs had been operating limited hours, namely from 8am to 8pm, despite relaxation given to the banking sector to resume their normal activities.

The operating hours had been restricted to 8am to 8pm when the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) had been implemented.

“As such, the federal government has decided that the operating hours of ATMs can resume back to normal as stipulated by the respective bank”, said Ismail Sabri during a daily press conference at Putrajaya here today.

He was it was to provide greater convenience for the people to perform banking transactions through ATMs but he cautioned social distancing must be observed at all time.

As for exemptions for interstate travel ban effective June 1, Ismail Sabri said that it was compulsory to apply for police approvals for anyone travelling across state borders for work purpose, couples who lived apart or emergencies such as death or medical reasons.

“We are currently discussing further relaxations (for those who wants to travel across state) in our special ministerial meetings. Give us some time to discuss,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said that the Football Association Malaysia (FAM) could appeal to the National Security Council for approval on the resumption of football activities once the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) has ended.

He also urged members of the public to download ‘MySejahtera’ application in assisting the government’s efforts to curb the transmission of Covid-19 virus.