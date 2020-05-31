Baru, See bring ‘immeasurable value’ to PSB — Willie

KUCHING: Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian and Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How would ‘certainly add immeasurable value’ to Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), said former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak vice-chairman and PKR Mas Gading chief Boniface Willie Tumek.

He said this in response to Baru and See joining PSB, helmed by Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, together with over 20 former PKR members yesterday.

“I’m glad that the sad episode in PKR Sarawak’s saga has ended on a happy note for YB Baru Bian and YB See Chee How – two politicians who have been consistent and unwavering in their struggle for good governance, for justice for the oppressed, and for rights of Sarawak as equal partner in the Malaysian Federation,” Willie said in a Facebook post.

He viewed PSB as ‘the correct platform’ for Baru, See and other like-minded ex-PKR members.

He also regarded PSB as a multiracial, local-based party with vision and mission statements that were compatible with the hopes and aspirations of Baru, as espoused in his ‘Vision of Hope’ statement.