Baru, See joining PSB was expected, says Larry

KUCHING: The decision by Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian and Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How to join Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is expected, says PKR Sarawak chairman Larry Sng.

He said the two former PKR leaders have the right to join whichever party they wanted.

“However, I am not clear what their stand for politics is. Are they joining PSB for political convenience?

“Are they committed to fight Gabungan Parti Sarawak or are they more interested in fighting PKR in the next state election?,” he questioned when contacted by Utusan Borneo today.

Nevertheless, the Julau MP believes that the state PKR will remain strong even without Baru, See and other former leaders who have since left the party.

“PKR is strong because of its principles. Leaders coming and going are normal,” he said, adding that PKR will continue to thrive.

Baru and See led more than 20 other former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) members to join PSB in a move which was officially announced at PSB headquarters here yesterday.