Club collects donation, purchases and delivers material to Penan village

MIRI: Gather the Team (GTT) 4×4 Brotherhood Miri club recently made a charity trip to a Penan settlement in Data Bila, Ulu Baram from May 22 – 24.

The club said in a statement that they transported building material for a church, material for a kindergarten and food assistance for some 32 Penan families affected by movement control.

“Initially the plan was to buy material for building a fence for the church. As we have extra money from donation collected we decided to also buy books and whiteboards for their kindergarten children,” it stated.

The team also bought packets of rice, cooking oil, coffee, sugar, canned sardines and soaps for villagers there.

“We still have some money left over and plan to buy cement for the fencing soon,” added the statement.

The club thanked sponsors and supporters of the project namely Block 7 Garage, Dmax Club Sarawak, 6th Division 4×4, Borneo Navara Club, Diesel Brother Club, Baram Offroader Club, MonkeeZing Club, Magnax Lubricant, Total Lubricant, Oiltown Adventure Club, 59 Country Proshine Auto Care, Borneo Triton Club and Ford Ranger Owner Club.