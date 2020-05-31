CM lauds Dayak community for complying with CMCO directives during Gawai Dayak festive season

KUCHING: Despite the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) not allowing the Gawai Dayak festivities to be celebrated as before due to a restriction on ‘ngabang’ (house-to-house visiting) and open houses, the Dayak community should be lauded for complying with the government’s directives in toning down the celebrations as the state continues the fight against Covid-19.

In his Gawai Dayak message today, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said that he was thankful for the local community for continuing to obey the government’s instructions, such as capping gatherings at no more than 20 people.

“The government does not have the ability to inspect every house and village, but I trust the respective village heads and ‘tuai rumah’ will monitor the compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and festival celebration protocol,” Abang Johari said.

He added that there were many Sarawakians who might not be able to return to their villages or longhouses to celebrate the festival this year due to restrictions on inter-state travel and that some workers from the Dayak community working in the oil and gas sector were not able to return to the state as well.

“However, it’s okay. The most important thing is for everyone to be safe during this Covid-19 outbreak. Once the situation returns to normal in the future, we can ‘ber-Gawai’ and celebrate like old times,” Abang Johari said.

As peace-loving residents of the ‘Bumi Kenyalang’ state, he added that people should cherish the fact that all quarters of the community in the state could celebrate festivals according to their religion and traditions in a peaceful environment despite coming from different backgrounds.

“To all our Dayak friends, I truly hope this year Gawai festival can be celebrated in a joyful environment despite the different circumstances. Selamat Gawai Dayak to all, no matter where you are,” he said.

Abang Johari also expressed his hopes that the cash and non-cash incentives rolled out by the state government would be able to lessen the financial burden of the public, where some had lost their source of income during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the subsequent CMCO.

However, he believed that the state’s strong financial position due to its prudent spending over the past decades had allowed the state government to complement the federal government in providing assistance for the people to cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the three versions of Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance packages, Abang Johari said the state government had provided cash aid to those from the bottom 40 per cent (B40) group, including those who are single who earn less than RM2,000 a month, and interest-free loans and loan repayment deferment to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The state government had also spent RM16.4 million to provide essential food supplies to half a million people in the state which was transported via land, air and water channels to all corners of the state.

“I hope that the qualified head of households, entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises have received the financial aids or have applied for the assistance given by the state government,” he said.

He also pointed out that under the special assistance packages, business owners were able to enjoy exemption from business license payments and discount on rental rates during this CMCO period.

“There are also monthly financial incentives for those stationed at the frontlines in containing the Covid-19 outbreak and also for those who lost their jobs due to outbreak,” he added.

Abang Johari also pointed out that an initiative of mobile automated teller machine (ATM) service had been rolled out at various locations that did not enjoy such services such as Pakan.

“Although the mobile ATM service will result in long queue for people to withdraw money, it will be able to prevent people from crossing districts without police permits for the sake of utilising the ATM service,” said Abang Johari.

He explained that the state government’s ability to afford all these financial assistance was a result of the state having strong financial position and prudent spending of the past decades.

“A stable political climate and peace among community of different races and religions have become the foundation for an orderly and good administration.”

Abang Johari pointed out the state government enjoyed a stronger financial standing compared with other states in the country.

“As the saying goes, we save for the rainy days. The funds that were saved over the past decades and that has continued to increase every year have allowed us to face the current difficulties from a stronger position.”

Furthermore, Abang Johari said the state government was well-aware of the difficulties faced by its people, in terms of food supply and employment.

“I know many who earned daily wage were forced to return to their village or longhouse as they are not being paid by their employers during MCO period and there are some who even lost their jobs,” he said.