Covid-19: 57 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia, total at 7,819 – Health DG

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 57 new positive Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total tally of positive cases to 7,819, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The death toll stands at 115 as no deaths were recorded today.

“Out of the 57 new cases, 10 were imported cases while the remaining 47 were locally transmitted.

“Out of the 47 locally-transmitted cases, 43 of them involved non-Malaysians where 24 were detected in the Immigration detention depot in Sepang, 15 in Pahang which covers three non-citizen worker clusters, and one case each from the Sungai Lui cluster, worker in Klang cluster, PATI group, and a cluster in Pudu,” he said, adding that locally-transmitted cases involving Malaysians only involved 4 cases.

Dr Noor Hisham was giving the daily updates on the nationwide Covid-19 situation in Putrajaya today.

Meanwhile, 23 cases have recovered from Covid-19 and were discharged from the hospital today, bringing the total recovered cases to 6,353.

Currently, the total number of active cases is 1,351, where 9 of them are currently treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), out of which 2 require ventilator support.