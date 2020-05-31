Covid-19: No new positive cases recorded in Sarawak today, total at 552

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded no new Covid-19 positive cases today, maintaining the total number of positive cases in the state at 552, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

According to a statement by SDMC secretariat, out of the 552 positive cases, 19 are those who were readmitted to the hospital because they have been tested positive of the virus again.

To date, there are 27 active cases in the state, with one of them being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The death toll remained at 17.

Meanwhile, SDMC also reported seven cases who have recovered and have been discharged from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

All in all, 508 cases have recovered and have been discharged to date or 92.03 per cent out of the total of 552 positive cases.

SDMC also recorded 80 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases today, making the total number of PUI to date at 7,363 with 22 still awaiting their lab test results.

The committee said during its active case detection operation, a total of 339 samples have been taken in Belawai, Tanjung Manis. Out of that, 242 of the samples returned negative for Covid-19 and 97 still waiting for their lab test results.

A total of five districts remained in the yellow as of today. They are Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Serian, Bintulu and Tanjung Manis. The other 35 districts are in the green zone. No red zones in the state.

Meanwhile, SDMC also recorded 214 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases in the state, making it a total of 995 PUS cases being quarantined in 38 hotels across the state.

Out of that, 208 are in Kuching, 292 in Sibu, 262 in Miri, 160 in Bintulu and 33 in Limbang.