Discarded used face masks cause for concern

MIRI: Used face masks littering the street is not only an eye sore, but they also raise worries of potential health risks to the public.

Miri City Council’s Green Community and Environment Development Standing Committee chairman Karambir Singh said the improper disposal of used face masks is one issue the government is facing apart from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I believe the (improper disposal of masks) case is felt everywhere in the country, which needs to be highlighted.

“I have personally encountered such scenario here; parking spaces littered with used face masks and other rubbish.

Littering, coupled with health issue is a cause for concern, he said when contacted yesterday.

Karambir thus stressed the need for more awareness programme by the government so that the people would not litter indiscriminately, particularly during the height of a pandemic.

“There is a need for certain enforcement to actively monitor and catch these irresponsible people and make an example of them to others.

“Make use of the law to manage the situation and to show that action is being taken. Never take the things lightly,” he said.

