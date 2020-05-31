Embrace new norm during this Gawai Dayak celebration – Awang Tengah

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has urged Sarawakians to embrace the new norm during this Gawai Dayak celebration, as the country strives to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

Awang Tengah said even though the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) had restricted movement of all, the community could still extend their festive greetings through social media platforms.

“Even with CMCO, I believe we can still connect with each other and celebrate Gawai with great cheers through social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

“This is the new norm we must embrace. During the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, such platforms were fully utilised and brought a bit of cheer to the celebration,” he said in his Gawai message for Sarawakians.

Awang Tengah called upon the community across Sarawak to continue complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the CMCO during this festival.

He said the community ought to be grateful for the commitment of all frontliners who had been working hard to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

Towards this end, he hoped that everyone would play their part by adhering to the SOP in order to appreciate the hard work of all frontliners.

“It is our responsibility to comply with all the SOP under the CMCO implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19.”

Even though the ‘ngabang tradition’ (house-to-house visiting) is not allowed, Awang Tengah believed that moderate celebrations could still carry on within families.

He also hoped that the spirit of Gawai festival would continue to foster ties among all races of various racial, religious cultural backgrounds.

“The spirit of cooperation, mutual respect and living in harmony is our identity as Sarawakians,” he pointed out.

While hoping that Malaysia and Sarawak will continue enjoying peace and stability, Awang Tengah pledged that the government “is committed to ensuring that the economic sector can be revitalised in order to pursue the development agenda including developing rural areas.”

“We want to ensure that the well-being and quality of life of our people can be improved. We hope all of us are excited, awake, and ready for the Gawai festival.

“Stay safe, take good care of yourselves during this Gawai festival. Selamat Hari Gawai, Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai,” concluded Awang Tengah.