Ex-PKR Baram leader follows Baru, See in joining PSB

MIRI: Former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Baram deputy chairman Pauls Baya yesterday confirmed that he would join Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

Pauls, when contacted, said he sought to join former PKR Sarawak chairman Baru Bian and Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, which he had stated in his press statement last week when announcing his resignation from PKR.

“I will be joining BB (Baru Bian) and SCH (See Chee How) to merge with PSB. I had mentioned this in my resignation letter from PKR Baram, that I sought to join those two,” he said.

He, however, had yet to submit his membership form.

“I will submit my application once the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) is lifted on June 9,” he said.

Pauls said the reason behind his decision to follow Baru and See was that he had seen the two being steadfast in their struggles, especially on the rights of the indigenous people.

When asked if there were other PKR Baram members who wished to join him and PSB, Pauls said it would be ‘one’s right to choose whether to resign from PKR’.

“I do hear that some members may resign. I do not have the figure. Keadilan Baram members are free to choose whether to resign, after all we are in a democratic country,” he said.