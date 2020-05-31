Four arrested for alleged involvement in illegal gambling activity in Bau

KUCHING: Three Indonesians and one local suspect were arrested by the police for allegedly being involved in an illegal gambling activity at a rented house in Jalan Mas, Bau around 8.30pm last night.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects aged between 25 and 46-years-old were in the midsts of playing “holo” upon the arrival of the police.

“During the raid, we seized various gambling apparatus such as the dice, holo cloth board and cash money,” said Poge in a press statement today.

All of the suspects were later brought to the Bau police headquarters for further action.

He further revealed that the local suspect is from Kampung Batu Sepit, while two of the Indonesians are from Kalimantan Barat and Jawa Tengah respectively.

“All of the suspects do not have a past criminal record,” he said.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1963 and Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas)(No. 6) Regulations 2020.