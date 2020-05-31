Govt invites proposals, suggestions on Covid-19 Bill

KUALA LUMPUR: The government welcomes proposals and recommendations from the public on the drafting of the Temporary Measures Bill to mitigate the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the drafting of the bill was the government’s commitment to minimise the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy, people and industries.

“The Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) as coordinator has provided a link to anyone with proposals and suggestions for the bill.

“Please note that all proposals to be included in the bill should be on the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak and have an impact on businesses and firms, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and the people as a whole,” he said in a statement yesterday.

All stakeholders including civil society organisations (CSOs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as well as individuals can submit the proposals and suggestions to http://www.bheuu.gov.my/index.php/ruu-covid19 before June 5.