Hairdressers propose own SOP for reopening

SIBU:Hair salon and barber shop operators have come up with their own standard operating procedures (SOPs) as they seek government’s approval for the reopening of business.

According to Sibu Hair Saloon Association chairman Alex Ting, they would combine their SOPs with those outlined by the government, to ensure that their businesses would be run in full compliance with all the set requirements and guidelines.

“It (SOP) is only for haircuts initially. Other treatments like re-bonding, perming and colouring can come later, or when the situation is deemed suitable,” he said, adding that every operator must ensure that all equipment, including the chairs, would be sanitised immediately after usage.

“On top of that, we would ensure that our customers are seasoned clients, and that social distancing would be strictly enforced,” he said.

Ting said all these would be the additional precautionary measures to be taken in line with the government’s SOPs including taking the temperature of their clients, wearing face masks and provision of hand sanitisers at the premises.

“Though the number of positive Covid-19 cases has dropped significantly over the past two days, we are aware that the war against the disease is still not over yet. We must not be complacent – we would take all necessary measures to ensure that the chain of Covid-19 infection would be broken,” he added.

Ting, who operates Alex Hair Salon, reiterated that hairdressers and barbers had been facing hardship since the Movement Control Order (MCO) took effect on March 18, followed by the more-relaxed Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“Many of us are at the crossroads, not knowing what to do or whether to go ahead as there is no definite date for our business to resume, even if the present CMCO would be lifted according to schedule on June 9.”

With virtually zero-income within the past two months, Ting said the operators were finding it hard to survive as the days wore on.

“There are rental fees to think about. Even our daily survival is posing a huge problem to us,” he lamented.

Ting said they were getting more desperate and thus, they hoped that the government would allow them to resume their businesses in the soonest possible time.

Recently, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government would soon look into the SOP for more economic sectors to resume – provided that the situation in Malaysia continued to improve.

“Hopefully, we would be allowed to resume more businesses when the government comes up with its next course of action,” said Ismail Sabri.

Back on Ting, he said based on some feedback, at least three hair salon operators here had to close down during the CMCO period as they were unable to pay the exorbitant rental fees – some amounting to RM5,000 per month.

“In my case, my landlord is being considerate enough as to give me a 50 per cent discount (on rent), but even with discount, I still find it hard to raise the other 50 per cent for the rent– not to mention, the worker’s salary and other logistics costs,” he added.

Another hairdresser, Oscar Li,said they were not against the CMCO, which proved effective in curbing the chain of Covid-19 infection, but not allowing them to resume business had adversely affected their livelihood.

Li, who has been in the hair salon business for more than 40 years, said the Covid-19 situation was unprecedented.

“Maybe the government should allow us to reopen now since the situation has improved. Sibu is now a ‘Green Zone’ and moreover, most of the economic sectors are already moving.”