Lee: 12 close contacts of Sabah positive Covid-19 case in Miri test negative for Covid-19

MIRI: Swab tests carried out on 12 close contacts of a Sabah’s positive Covid-19 case in Miri came back negative, revealed Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) chairman Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

Lee who is also Transport Minister when contacted today, said officer from Miri Divisional Health Office (DHO) had informed him of the results earlier today.

“The swab test results on all twelve close contacts who are also the patient’s family members came back negative today. All are asymptomatic,” Lee said.

According to Lee, the Miri Divisional Health Office had already starting contact tracing as soon as they received information on the case from their Sabah counterpart.

“Once identified, they were put under home surveillance (home quarantine) before their results came out today,” said Lee.

It was reported that the Sabah Health Department had detected a positive Covid-19 case involving a 51-year-old Mirian who had returned to Sabah for work on May 23.

The patient had earlier on undergone quarantine from April 9 to 23 here.

Upon completion of his 14-day mandatory quarantine, he returned home to be with his family here from April 23 until May 23.

He then boarded a flight to Kota Kinabalu (KK) via Miri via Labuan and took a swab test upon arrival at the KK airport.

His swab test result came back positive on May 28.