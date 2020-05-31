Man succumbs to injuries after falling from third floor of shophouse in Bintangor

BINTANGOR: A 29-year old man succumbed to serious injuries after he fell from the third floor of a shophouse along Jalan Dermaga here last night.

Meradong district police chief DSP Sekam Anoi, who confirmed the case, said the the victim was identified as Azi Anthony, a Punan from Ulu Belaga.

Sekam said the incident was believed to have happened around 10.20pm but the police were only informed about the case at around 10.40pm through a phone call made by the victim’s younger sister.

In an official report lodged later, the complainant told the police that prior to the incident, she was informed by her son that the victim who was believed to be under the influence of alcohol, was standing outside the window of his bedroom.

“At that time, the complainant said she was having a chit chat with her parents-in-law’s families and friends in the living room of their rented house located at the third floor of the shop block.

“At around 10.20 pm when she and her elder sister was inside the other bedroom, they heard a sound of something falling, When she went to check, she was shocked to see the victim lying on the five-foot way of the restaurant located on the ground floor,” Sekam said.

Upon noticing that the victim was lying unconscious on the ground in a pool of blood, Sekam said the complainant brought the victim to Bintangor Clinic in the family’s car at around 10.35 pm.

However, the victim was pronounced dead by a medical staff at around 11.05pm after undergoing a medical check-up and treatment.

Sekam said the victim’s family members did not want a postmortem to be conducted as they were satisfied that the victim had succumbed to injuries as a result of the fall.