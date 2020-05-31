MARii, Sengenics to develop world’s first qualitative, quantitative Covid-19 test kit

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) has partnered with Sengenics Sdn Bhd to develop ‘ImmuSAFE™’, the world’s first qualitative and quantitative Covid-19 test kit for industrial applications.

MARii said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sengenics that includes the development and commercialisation of products, services and technology related to health management systems, as well as high-throughput diagnostics for communicable diseases in industrial and commercial settings.

“An important highlight of the MoU signing will be to support the development of ImmuSAFETM, the world’s first-ever qualitative and quantitative multi-epitope, multi-protein Covid-19 Antigen Test for detecting and quantifying whether an individual has protective levels of antibodies to SARS-CoV2,” according to their joint statement, here yesterday.

It said the results generated on the ImmuSAFE test are fully quantitative, allowing for not just the measurement of absence or presence of antibodies; but also a highly accurate determination of antibody levels, which critical to ensure that the antibody levels present in an individual are protective following infection. — Bernama