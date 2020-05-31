No plans to follow Baru, See in joining PSB, says Voon Shiak Ni

KUCHING: Former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) National Women vice-chief Voon Shiak Ni revealed today that she would not be following in Selangau MP Baru Bian and Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How’s footsteps in joining Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

“For myself, I will not be joining PSB but I respect the decisions of all my (former) comrades who had chosen to move forward via PSB,” she said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Voon said that the former PKR members who had decided to follow Baru and See in joining PSB also had her “moral support and blessings” no matter where they were.

Baru, who is also Ba Kelalan assemblyman, and See together with more than 20 former PKR leaders announced they had officially joined PSB during a press conference at the party’s headquarters at Jalan Pending here on Saturday.

Although there had been a lot of mixed reactions about Baru and See joining PSB, Voon believed it would not be a big issue for the pair to join another party as long as they continued to do the right thing for the people, given they were both ‘party-less and victims of circumstances.’

“As both of them were party-less (prior to join PSB) so it is expected that they will explore the possibilities of a political platform and I believe that they see PSB as their best choice for them to move forward with their Sarawak agenda.”

Voon said both Baru and See were well-known activists in Sarawak and she remarked they had done a good job as people’s representative in the state.

Nonetheless, she hoped that her former comrades in PKR would be well taken care of by the leadership in PSB and be given the due opportunities to unleash their potential in the party.

As previously reported, Voon said that for now, she would continue to serve as a social activist in her capacity as a legal practitioner and would not rule out the possibility of joining or setting up a new local political party to serve the state together with her comrades who have left PKR.

Voon resigned from PKR on May 6, attributing her decision to the negativity plaguing the party with the recent sacking of party leaders, including those in Sarawak.

Baru quit PKR during a political crisis at the end of February that resulted the change in federal government while See was subsequently issued a notice of termination of membership of PKR dated April 1.

During the press conference on Saturday, Baru cited the two main reasons for them joining PSB as facing time constraints in registering a new party before the next state election, expected to be held in 2021, and to avoid causing further split among the people in the state by forming a new political party.

Baru said he had invited Saratok MP Ali Biju and Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin, both who had quit PKR during the political crisis, to join PSB but both had yet to respond to the invitation.

Ali Biju and Willie Mongin are now members of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), one of the parties forming the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government.