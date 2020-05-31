Saravanan: Socso will provide subsidy to employers for Covid-19 tests under PSP Perkeso

KUCHING: The Ministry of Human Resources through the Social Security Organisation (Socso), will provide a subsidy to employers for Covid-19 tests conducted under the organisation’s Prihatin Screening Programme (PSP) Perkeso.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan said employers are allowed to claim a subsidy of RM150 for each of the Covid-19 screening undertaken by their workers who are Socso contributors.

“The Ministry of Human Resources, together with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Works have agreed that the scope of PSP Perkeso should be expanded by increasing the number of Covid-19 screening service providers.

“This subsidy programme will utilise the previously approved RM200 million allocation from the government,” he said in a statement today.

He said the expansion of the scope of PSP Perkeso through the Covid-19 screening subsidy will take effect from tomorrow (June 1).

“Employers can send their workers to undergo screening at any clinics or hospitals approved by the Ministry of Health.”

He also said under this subsidy programme, foreign workers in the construction and security services sectors in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur will be prioritised for the Covid-19 screening.

“This is in line with the government’s recommendation to undertake targeted screening at high-risk workers to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission.

“For workers who are not in the target group, the cost of Covid-19 screening should be borne by the employer as a continuity to the efforts to prevent the outbreak among all workers in the country,” he said, adding that the procedure of the subsidy programme will be updated from time to time.

For more information on PSP Perkeso operations, please visit Socso’s Prihatin Portal at https://prihatin.perkeso.gov.my.