Sibu Jaya residents told to keep pet dogs within house compound

SIBU: Residents of Sibu Jaya have been warned to keep their pet dogs within their house compound or face having them rounded up along with strays.

Sibu Jaya Community Association chairman Benjamin Tian said dog units from the Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) would conduct operations to round up stray dogs roaming in Sibu Jaya and its surrounding area.

“This is in view of the recent rabies case whereby a five-year-old boy was bitten by the family’s pet dog,” he said yesterday.

The incident occurred in a housing area at Jalan Sanhill Barat near Sibu Jaya.

The dog reportedly died the day after the incident.

Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud has confirmed that the dog tested positive for rabies.

Tian also advised dog owners to bring their pets for vaccinations as soon as possible to prevent them from being infected by rabies.

He said the people should cooperate by informing SRDC’s public health section of stray dogs roaming in their area.

Contact Mathew Paran on 019-8599242 or Ling Tung Ang on 019-8199200.