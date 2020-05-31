SpaceX launch to ISS on schedule though weather uncertain

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, United States: SpaceX’s historic first crewed mission was set to blast off for the International Space Station as scheduled on Saturday, NASA said, although uncertainty remained over weather conditions at the Florida launch site.

“We are moving forward with launch today,” Nasa chief Jim Bridenstine said in a tweet.

“Weather challenges remain with a 50 percent chance of cancellation.”

“Proceeding with countdown today,” said SpaceX founder Elon Musk, the entrepreneur whose California-based company is seeking to become the first private firm to send astronauts into space.

Weather forced the postponement on Wednesday of what would have been the first launch of American astronauts from US soil since the space shuttle program ended in 2011.

The Falcon 9 rocket with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule is scheduled to liftoff at 3.22pm Eastern Time (1922 GMT) on what is designed to be the final test flight before NASA certifies the spacecraft for regular crew flights.

The next window, which is determined by the relative position of the launch site to the space station, is Sunday at 3pm (1900 GMT), and fair weather is predicted.

Crew Dragon is scheduled to dock with the ISS about 19 hours after liftoff, for a duration that is yet to be finalized, but likely around early August.

Wednesday’s flight was scrubbed 17 minutes before blastoff because of high levels of atmospheric electricity that could have triggered a lightning strike on the rocket. — AFP