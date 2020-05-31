Stern action awaits those involved in cock-fighting during Gawai Dayak, warns Kapit police chief

KAPIT: District police chief DSP Freddy Bian warns everyone that stern action would be taken against those found to be involved in any cock-fighting activity during the Gawai Dayak celebration.

Adding on, he said those caught by police would face not one, but two charges – one for involvement in the illegal activity, and another for violating the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Freddy said this yesterday in a statement issued in connection with an operation at Nanga Bena, Sungai Sut in Baleh, which was set up recently following a public tip-off.

Around 4pm on May 28, a CID team led by ASP Makkaranu Biddu raided a site there, said to be holding an illegal cock-fighting session.

“Twenty-four men, aged between 17 and 63, were arrested.

“Also, police confiscated from the site a notice board, a weighing scale, 28 live cockerels and nine dead cockerels,” said Freddy.

The case is being investigated under the Section 3(1) of Cruelty to Animals Act 1962, and Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.