Traffic flow throughout Sarawak relatively smooth on eve of Gawai – CP

KUCHING: Traffic flow throughout Sarawak is relatively smooth on the eve of the Gawai Dayak celebration today, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

Aidi also said between 8am on May 30 to 8am today, police have also issued a total of six compounds to drivers who have failed to produce an inter-district permit.

The six are from Julau with three, Miri (one) and Sarikei (two).

“All of these six vehicles were also asked to turn back,” said Aidi when contacted today.

As of today, police have issued a total of 153 compounds and arrested a total of 29 individuals who defied the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) since May 19.

A quick check by The Borneo Post at Jalan Penrissen, where heavy volume of traffic can usually be seen on the eve of the Gawai Dayak celebration, found much less traffic volume compared to previous years.

Meanwhile, Sarawak police has received a total of 3,356 applications for the inter-district travel permit at all 28 district police headquarters today.

Since May 12, police have received a total of 91,713 applications out of which 83,583 were approved.

A total of 8,130 were however rejected due to various reasons that do not comply to the CMCO.