Wong: PSB adamant in not working with any other political parties in next state polls

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is adamant in its stand that it will not work with any other political parties to contest in as many seats as possible in the next state election, which is due in July next year.

Its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who gave this assurance today, dismissed recent news reports by Chinese dailies quoting him as saying that PSB would work with Democratic Action Party (DAP) in the 12th Sarawak state election.

Prior to this, PSB has made it clear that the party is local-based and independent, and will not collaborate with any other political parties in the coming polls.

“It was reported in the Chinese media today that I had said that PSB will work with DAP for the next Sarawak state election.

“I wish to clarify that is not correct. PSB is a fully independent Sarawak party with no affiliation to any other party including West Malaysian-based parties,” he said in a statement.

Wong stressed that PSB will contest in the next Sarawak state election on its own.

As of yesterday, he said the party had identified candidates for 65 state seats while there are 82 state seats in Sarawak.

“It is still open to PSB to contest (in) all 82 DUN (State Legislative Assembly) seats if we have the right candidate,” he added.

Among the state seats that PSB has announced to contest in are Opar, Tasik Biru, Balai Ringin, Marudi, Tamin, Dudong, Bawang Assan, Engkilili, Batang Ai, Lingga and Simanggang.

On March 14, PSB secretary-general George Lo said the party aimed at contesting in at least 70 seats in the next state election.

He said PSB will contest in both urban and rural constituencies and was still looking for suitable candidates for the remaining 12 state seats.

“We will disclose details later. We have no plans to work with anybody (other political parties). That’s why we contest in 70 and will find suitable candidate for the 12,” he told a press conference at the PSB headquarters here in the presence of Wong.