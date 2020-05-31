ZTNS successfully breeds endangered milky stork

TAIPING: Taiping Zoo and Night Safari ((ZTNS) have scored another success in the breeding of the endangered milky storks in captivity and outside the cages.

ZTNS had released 10 milky storks in 2016 and four birds the next year within the zoo compound. Of the 14, six of them managed to breed in 2018 and 2019.

In a more recent development, Taiping Municipal Council president Khairul Amir Mohmad Zubir said 36 milky storks had made 12 nests in the Hutan Tebing Sungai exhibition area and four of them have shown hatchlings.

“However, the exact number of hatchlings is not yet known,” he said in a statement here on Friday.

He said at the same time, 20 free-ranging endangered milky storks had also made seven nests in the tall trees in the zoo area and two of them contained hatchlings.

“The nests are in good condition and closely monitored by zoo personnel,” he added.

Khairul Amir said the zoo’s conservation programme began in 2005 when the zoo obtained two milky storks from the Jurong Bird Park in Singapore and 10 more from Zoo Negara, Hulu Kelang, here, in 2009.

ZTNS director Dr Kevin Lazarus said the species was classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

He said in Perak, the milky stork, known by its scientific name of Mycteria cinerea, was mostly found in Kuala Gula, Bagan Serai but the species was no longer visible in the area due to the deterioration in the birds’ mangrove forest habitat.

“Its nesting season is between March and July every year, and the birds are highly sensitive and difficult to breed if its habitat is disturbed due to human activity or development.

“The Taiping Zoo and Night Safari will always endeavour to carry out breeding activities, especially of local animal species that are threatened with extinction. We will always play our role in helping the government in breeding, conserving and learning about wildlife in the country,” he added.

The ZTNS has been closed to the public since March 18 following the imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO). Nevertheless, works to take care of the animals are being carried out according to the stipulated schedule and they are constantly monitored to ensure their well-being. — Bernama