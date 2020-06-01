100-year-old Indonesian woman beats Covid-19

SURABAYA, Indonesia: A 100-year-old Indonesian woman has recovered from coronavirus, making her the country’s oldest survivor of the deadly respiratory illness.

Kamtim was discharged from hospital this week after a month of treatment in her hometown Surabaya, Indonesia’s second-biggest city, officials said.

East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa said she hoped Kamtim’s story would give a boost to at-risk residents. “I hope her recovery can motivate elderly people during the pandemic,” Parawansa added.

Born in 1920, Kamtim was taken to hospital last month after showing symptoms and she was later confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Siti Aminah, the woman’s daughter-in-law, chalked up her recovery to “discipline and persistence”.

It was not clear how the home-bound woman contracted the virus.

“She probably got it when people from the neighbourhood came around to visit since she never goes outside,” Aminah said. — AFP