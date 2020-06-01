Adopt new norms or infections will spread again – Dr Rundi

KOTA KINABALU: The decreasing number of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases reported does not imply that the pandemic has come to an end, said State Health Department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

“We should see this situation as the effect of the people practising new norms.

“If the people stop practising new norms, the Covid-19 infections will certainly spread again,” she said.

Dr Rundi cautioned that the virus remained present in the community as sporadic cases were still being reported by the Health Department.

As such, she urged the public to adopt the new norms as their new lifestyle practices.

“The people may find it difficult to adjust to the new norms at first, but we will get used to it eventually,” she said in a statement on Saturday.

On the other hand, she said 13 premises in Sandakan and Lahad Datu had been ordered to shut down for violating the social distancing rule and standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

The premises included one telecommunication outlet in Sandakan; four mini markets, three food and beverage (F&B) stalls, two restaurants, two departmental stores and one sundry shop in Lahad Datu.

The shops were among the 894 premises inspected by the Inspectorate and Legislative unit of the Sabah Health Department together with other agencies in an integrated operation on May 29.

Dr Rundi urged business operators and the public to abide by the SOP in effort to break the chain of Covid-19 infection not only among their employees, but also within the community.

On a separate note, she said a warning letter had been issued to an individual in Tuaran for violating the home quarantine order.

She said individuals who had been instructed to undergo home quarantine should comply with the order.