Barber shops still not allowed to operate, NSC, MOH drafting SOP – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: The National Security Council (NSC) and Ministry of Health (MOH) are drafting the standard operating procedure (SOP) for barber shops to resume operations, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Barber shops are still not allowed to operate and the standard operating procedure is currently being prepared by the National Security Council and Ministry of Health. It has yet to be tabled in the special ministerial meeting,” he said.

During a daily press conference at Putrajaya today, Ismail Sabri said the decision on whether barber shops are allowed to operate would be made once the SOP is properly discussed in the meeting.

He added that hairdressers are still not allowed to provide hairdressing service at their customers’ residence.

On a separate matter, Ismail Sabri said the federal government has not decided whether to extend Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), which will end on June 9.

Additionally, he said the decision on whether to continue with the roadblocks being set up to discourage inter-state travels would depend on whether the CMCO is extended or not.

Ismail Sabri said customers can continue to enjoy exemption from paying RM1 service charge when withdrawing money from automated teller machines (ATMs).

Nonetheless, he urged celebrants of Gawai Dayak and Kaamatan festivals as well as business owners including those operating ‘mamak’ shops to obey the SOPs and guidelines issued by the federal government.

“I will instruct the police and local authorities in a meeting tomorrow to take actions against any party who refuse to obey the standard operating procedures issued, such as restaurants that operate beyond 10pm,” said Ismail Sabri.