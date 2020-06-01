Bersatu Sabah reaffirms support to Muhyiddin

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah has reaffirmed its full support to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the Prime Minister of Malaysia and the party’s president.

Bersatu Sabah chief Datuk Hajiji Noor said Bersatu Sabah remained firm with its stand to fully support the leadership of Muhyiddin as the nation’s eighth prime minister and in leading the party amid the current political turmoil in the country.

Hajiji said the support was in accordance to the voices of majority of the Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council (MPT) which held a meeting on Feb 23 for Bersatu to withdraw from Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“It is obvious that Tan Sri Muhyiddin has made the right move because it was based on the voices of majority of the Bersatu MPT,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Hajiji, who is also Sulaman assemblyman, said Bersatu Sabah’s stand was clear and based on the wishes of the majority of the MPT members.

Hajiji said Sabah Bersatu also wanted Muhyiddin to be given the opportunity and trust to lead the nation, and to continue striving to manage and stabilise the government as well as unite the people of this country.

“The people and the country need Tan Sri Muhyiddin and his Cabinet team to manage the country in facing the threat of COVID-19 pandemic and the great challenges related to the economy and unity among the people.

“Sabah Bersatu also hopes that Tan Sri Muhyiddin and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will use their wisdom in finding a consensus and resolve the political crisis for the sake of the interests of the country and the people,” he added. – Bernama