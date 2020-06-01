Covid-19: 38 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today, total at 7,857

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 38 new positive Covid-19 cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total tally of positive cases to 7,857, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“Out of the total today, 26 are imported cases where they had gotten infected while overseas, and 12 are local transmissions with six cases involving non-Malaysians,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya when giving the daily update on the nationwide Covid-19 situation today.

Dr Noor Hisham also said the total cumulative tally for active cases is at 1,338, where eight of them are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), out of which two require ventilator support.

“A total of 51 patients recovered and discharged from wards on Monday, bringing the total of those who have recovered and discharged to 6,404 patients,” he said.

As there are no reported deaths, the death toll remains at 115.