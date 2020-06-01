Covid-19: No new positive cases recorded in Sarawak today, total at 552

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded no new Covid-19 positive cases on the first day of Gawai Dayak festival, maintaining the number of cumulative positive cases at 552, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the state also recorded zero recovered and discharged case, maintaining the number of cumulative recovered and discharged cases at 508 with a recovery rate at 92.03 per cent.

“A total of 37 person-under-investigation (PUI) cases are reported with 11 PUI cases awaiting laboratory test results,” he said in the daily update statement.

Uggah said a total of 339 samples had been collected from Belawai, Tanjong Manis and as of yesterday, 312 of them had been tested negative, while the remaining 27 were awaiting laboratory test results.

He said 27 individuals were being treated at hospitals, of which, Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) had 23 cases, Sibu Hospital and Bintulu Hospital recorded three cases and one case, respectively.

Sarawak recorded a total of 107 person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases, which had been checked into various hotels throughout the state.

He added that these new PUS cases brought the number of cumulative PUS cases to 834 who were being quarantined at 38 hotels across Sarawak.

To date, 12,574 PUS cases have fulfilled their mandatory quarantine.

The deputy chief minister said a total of 2,071 applications for inter-district movement were received by 28 district police headquarters across Sarawak during this Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

This, Uggah said, brought the number of cumulative applications to 93,784, of which, 85,495 applications had been approved and 8,289 rejected.

He said the monitoring team had conducted checks on a total of 1,770 locations including 239 departmental stores, 356 restaurants, 17 factories, 149 banks, 89 government offices, 15 hawkers, 107 markets, 100 places of worship, 37 entertainment premises, 16 construction sites and others (645).

He added that the monitoring team comprised of 766 personnel including 321 from Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), 47 from Armed Forces Malaysia (ATM), 196 from People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), 89 from Civil Defence Force (APM), 93 from Local Authorities (PBT), two from Ministry of Health (MoH), seven from Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) and 11 from other agencies.

Uggah said seven individuals had been arrested for flouting the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in the last 24 hours.

“32 members of the public have been compounded for their attempts to cross districts without police permit.”

This brought the number of cumulative compounded individuals to 185 since May 19, he added.

He said SDMC had received a total of 23,078 notifications on resumption of operations from the economic sector.

“SDMC would like to take this opportunity to wish the Dayak community ‘Selamat Hari Gawai, Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai, Lantang Senang Nguan Menua’.

“Stay vigilant, stay safe, stay home, save lives,” Uggah concluded.