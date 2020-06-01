Covid-19: Only 12 cases being treated in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: There are only 12 Covid-19 cases being treated in six specialist hospitals in Sabah as of yesterday, said State Health Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

She said these cases are part of the 346 Covid-19 recorded in Sabah, while 329 cases had recovered and five died.

Dr Christina said although there were no new cases reported in the state for two consecutive days, the State Health Department (JKNS) reminded the public that although the number of Covid-19 cases was dropping, it did not mean that the outbreak had ended.

“The JKNS urges the public to continue practising the new normal, regardless if they are at home, in the shops or anywhere else. With only one case, if we are complacent and are not serious about this, it is not impossible that Covid-19 will spread again,” she said in a statement here today.

In a separate development, Dr Christina said Covid=19 infection could cause worse complications among smokers compared to non-smokers.

As such, she said, the JKNS hoped that the Covid-19 outbreak will create an awareness among smokers to stop the habit for the sake of their own health and that of their families.

She said the JKNS provided ‘Quit Smoking’ clinics in 23 government hospitals and 58 health clinics throughout the state.

Dr Christina also advised the public, especially the younger generation not to be fooled and exploited by the tobacco industry which used all sorts of tactics to influence them into smoking.

She said studies of smoking cigarettes and electronic cigarettes among Malaysian youths showed that many started the habit while still in school.

This trend was very worrying, and must be curbed, she said. – Bernama