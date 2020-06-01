Covid-19: Zero new cases recorded in Sarawak, total remains at 552

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded no new Covid-19 positive cases yesterday, maintaining the total number of positive cases in the state at 552, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement yesterday, the committee also said 19 out of the 552 cases involved those who were readmitted to hospital because they tested positive for the virus again. It added that there were currently 27 active cases in Sarawak, with one being treated in the intensive care unit.

The Covid-19 death toll in Sarawak remained unchanged yesterday, at 17.

Meanwhile, SDMC reported that seven more patients were discharged – all from Sarawak General Hospital – after having recovered from the virus, bringing the overall discharge rate in the state to 92.03 per cent.

It also reported 80 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases yesterday, bringing the cumulative number to 7,363, with 22 still awaiting their lab test results.

It said an active case detection exercise carried out in Belawai, Tanjong Manis saw 339 samples being taken, of which 242 tested negative and 97 more awaiting lab test results.

Five districts remained as yellow zones as at yesterday – Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Serian, Bintulu and Tanjung Manis – while the other 35 districts in Sarawak had been classified as green zones.