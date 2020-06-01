Criticisms on forum points out to its inefficiency

KOTA KINABALU: The criticisms on the forum to find solutions to the issue of illegal immigrants (PTIs) in Sabah should not to be construed as protecting the PTIs but rather to point out that it is redundant, time-wasting and inefficient, said Pantau Penampang chairperson Jo Nandu.

It was a basic principle that unless such forum or engagement with the stakeholders had been tabled and approved during the Federal cabinet meeting, then it was useless, he opined. ”

What guarantee can Dr Jeffrey, who is a fringe player in the eyes of his Pakatan Nasional (PN) bosses, can give that what Sabahans have said during the forum will be taken into consideration by the Federal government,” he said.

Nandu was commenting on STAR Sabah president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan’s statement that a forum would be held to seek solutions to the issue of illegal immigrants in Sabah at a point this year once the Covid-19 situation had improved.

The Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister said this forum was aimed at engaging stakeholders and the public to gather feedback and find solutions to resolve the problem of illegal immigrants, particularly in Sabah. Dr Jeffrey said the time had come for concerted efforts by all stakeholders and connected parties to sit down and work out a holistic long-term plan to deal with illegal immigrants and undocumented persons in Malaysia.

He added now that STAR Sabah is in the Federal Government, it is appropriate that they initiate a forum to find the way forward for an all-encompassing solution for this issue in Malaysia, particularly in Sabah.



Nandu in a statement however questioned if Dr Jeffrey had discussed the matter (forum) with other KDM PN leaders who hold senior position in the Federal cabinet beforehand and asked them to table the same to the Prime Minister for deliberation during the cabinet meeting.

“Or is it a one-man show by Dr Jeffrey? In fact, the forum should be initiated by a Sabah PN leader who holds senior position in the Federal cabinet since it will be easier for that person to discuss with Prime Minister about it,” he claimed.

Nandu alleged that politically, Dr Jeffrey had lost all his credential when he betrayed the wish and hopes of Sabahans who for years yearned for the end of the corrupt and ineffective BN regime when he decided to switch sides right after the GE14.



“It is a known fact that he and the Bingkor Assemblyman can opt to continue to stand by their principle and continue fighting for Sabah’s rights honorably by becoming independent assemblymen and to let BN and Warisan PH Sabah to slug it out between themselves on 27-27 deadlock.

“This is more so when Musa (Aman) had in a few occasions humiliated Dr Jeffrey, a KDM leader from the interior who tried to raise the issues on Sabah’s rights at DUN. So it is truly despicable and ungentlemanly for Dr Jeffrey to continue blaming Warisan and more so Upko for his accusation that the State Government is invalid when he himself gambled in such maneuvering by supporting Musa but lost and once again this year when Azmin and the gang toppled the PH government,” claimed Nandu.

But while Dr Jeffrey did not bother to honour his principle by hiding under the cliche of ‘he is doing it for Sabah’, Warisan stood tall and decided to continue to stand with PH despite the fact that Tan Sri Muhyiddin did invite Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal to join the PN block, Nandu alleged.

“So will any political leaders either from PN, PH or even Sabah based political party will still trust his politics? Or even the young KDM voters who now can see that Dr Jeffrey is nothing more than a politician who only wants to ensure his political survival and relevance?

“His political cliche of ‘he is doing it for Sabah’ bears no more weight because with regards to the PTIs, we would expect him to table a recommendation or proposal to PM or the Federal Cabinet in view that he is the ‘sole expert’ on the matter.”

Nandu called attention to Zainnal Ajaiman who was very passionate about MA63 and made countless researches and organized talks on the issue all over Sabah and even wrote two books about it.

“Did Zainnal call for another forum in Sabah on MA63 right after the Cabinet Committee on MA63 was formed and he being appointed to be sit in? No! What he did was he acted appropriately and got down to business in the committee because he now has the access and privileges that he needed previously and would not be bothered anymore to hold forum or whatsoever. He acted decisively, authoritatively and with accountability,” Nandu pointed out.

“But how about Dr Jeffrey? Despite having all the access and privilege, the best he could do is to initiate a forum when we expect a show of tabling of his own recommendation or proposal the way Upko did previously.

”Hence Terrence is correct when he said that Dr Jeffrey is no more than a fringe player, whose presence is actually negligible, in the eyes of his PN bosses,” he said.