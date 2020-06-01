Family man needs liver transplant, appeals for funds

KUCHING: A father of two, who has been suffering from cirrhosis, is in dire need of RM1.1 million for a liver transplant in Singapore.

From Sarikei, Lu Cheng Choon, 48, was diagnosed with cirrhosis in March this year during the Covid-19 outbreak, and urgently needs the transplant to survive.

His family has approached the Malaysia Shan Xin Charity and Welfare Organisation to help raise funds to meet the medical cost.

The charitable group has decided to organise a fund-raiser for Lu, who has sought treatment at both private and government hospitals. At present, he is admitted at Subang Jaya Medical Centre, awaiting a liver transplant.

According to Lu’s brother, his condition has been unstable due to the difficulty in seeking treatment in light of the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said Lu is presently having jaundice, loss of appetite, vomitting, fatigue and difficulty in sleeping. It is also learnt that his failing liver is causing other organs to dysfunction, resulting in complications such as infection in the lungs and internal bleeding.

For the time being, the hospital is treating him with basic medicine in a bid to slow down the deterioration of his liver function.

Due to his worsening state of health, the specialist at Subang Jaya Medical Centre has emphasised that Lu needed a liver transplant as soon as possible.

It is also the centre that recommended Lu undergo a liver transplant at the National University Hospital in Singapore.

The centre has also confirmed that the liver of Lu’s cousin is compatible. However, the issue the family faces now is a lack of funding.

The medical cost was estimated at RM1.5 million, an amount which the family cannot afford.

Even though Lu holds a medical card, the claims have almost been used up in the last two months.

The family was left with no choice but to borrow money from relatives and friends, who managed to pool together RM400,000.

They hoped that the Malaysia Shan Xin Charity and Welfare Organisation can help raise RM1.1 million to save Lu.

Lu and his family are currently residing in Kuala Lumpur. Prior to the diagnosis in March, he worked as an e-hailing driver while his wife is an employee with a travel agency. The couple has two school-going daughters, aged 13 and 11.

During the MCO period, Lu’s wife was forced to stop working thereby seeing the family’s income being cut off.

Hence, the family is appealing to members of the public to lend a hand during this difficult time. Donations can be deposited through Public Bank Berhad 3812153627 to Lu Chen Chai, a brother of Lu.

For information, call Lu Chen Chai at 012-3358605 or Lu Chan Woon 019-8192258.