Gawai eve blood donation drive records 146 donors, 133 pints

KUCHING: A blood donation campaign by Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) of Kuching, Samarahan, and Serian Divisions in collaboration with Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sarawak at Kuching South City Council (MBKS) community hall yesterday recorded the best response since the campaign started three months ago.

“We urgently need to replenish supply at the blood bank of Sarawak General Hospital. We would like to thank MBKS for supporting this event for the past three months,”

said MRC Sarawak director Chai King Sing.

Meanwhile, SFCA president Datuk Richard Wee praised Kuchingites for caring and donating.

“MBKS is very helpful to provide the venue while MRC has been working hard for the blood bank. SFCA holds blood donation annually but this is the biggest so far,” said Richard.

MBKS mayor, Dato Wee Hong Seng who was present during the blood drive was pleased with the huge turn-out

yesterday.

“We are very happy to register 146 donors and collected 133 pints on the eve of Gawai. Many who are unable to go back to their villages for the celebration chose to come here instead to help save lives,” said Hong Seng.

The blood donation drive is on-going at the MBKS community hall every weekend until June 30 except for Gawai holiday on June 1- 2.