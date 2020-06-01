Gawai spirit burns bright (Video)

KUCHING: The Gawai Dayak or Harvest Festival was conceived shortly after the formation of Malaysia to unite the various ethnic groups in Sarawak and imbue them with a sense of identity in a multi-racial country.

In the 55 years since the festival was first officially held, it has certainly achieved what it was meant to do – and more – as Sarawak’s natives rise up to be on par with other races.

With the customary ‘ngabang’ or open house visits and pilgrimage back to longhouses prohibited this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is undeniable that the celebration is somewhat muted – what more when faced with the threat of a second wave of the virus.

Still, the spirit of Gawai thrives as Sarawakians work together to keep each other safe from the virus.

In the special video today, we are reminded of just how special Gawai is and how diverse our people are as we invite our friends to send their Gawai greetings in their mother tongue.

Borneo Post Online joins them in wishing all our Dayak readers:

“Selamat ari gawai 2020,

Gayu guru gerai nyamai,

Diau ba rumah, intu pengelikun diri,

Stay home, stay safe.”