Health DG: More sectors may be allowed to reopen if new positive Covid-19 cases remain low next week

KUCHING: More sectors may be allowed to reopen if the number of new positive Covid-19 cases remains low next week, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Among some of the sectors that may be allowed to reopen are the social and education sectors, he added.

“Although there were worries that the number of new cases might spike after the Hari Raya celebration, it is encouraging to note that this has not been the case so far,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya when giving the daily update on the nationwide Covid-19 situation today.

Dr Noor Hisham pointed out that the number of local transmissions has been below the projected figure.

He said if this trend continues next week, the Health Ministry would discuss with the National Security Council (MKN) on whether more of the restrictions that are currently in place can be lifted.

“We will monitor the situation for another week, whether the daily number of cases will remain low with double digits, or even one digit,” he added.