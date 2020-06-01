Lee calls on Dayaks to use technology to keep spirit of Gawai alive

KUCHING: The spirit of celebrating Gawai can be kept alive using technology to enhance goodwill and mutual understanding, says state Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

He said the Conditional Movement Control Order brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic means the people must adopt and adapt to the ‘new norm’ in their everyday lives and routines, including how they celebrate festivals.

“However, we can keep the spirit of Gawai celebration alive by using technology. Where there are telecommunication facilities available, we can use our smartphones to send our Gawai greetings and best wishes messages to our relatives and friends,” said Lee in his Gawai Dayak festive message yesterday.

He added that with many not able to return to their villages or longhouses due to inter-district travel restrictions imposed, they should look to utilising their mobile phones and laptops to make video calls to connect with their loved ones.

“Our various traditional celebrations in Sarawak have provided a platform to strengthen our inter-ethnic bondage, cohesiveness, mutual respect, understanding and harmony.

“Let us continue to strengthen our Sarawakian spirit of togetherness and solidarity,” he said.

Lee said he had recorded a video of himself performing a short ‘ngajat’ dance as part of the festive greetings sent to his friends, relatives and community leaders, adding he had also posted the video on his Facebook page.

“I know they will miss the fun of seeing me doing the ngajat (this year). I hope they will enjoy watching my ‘ngajat’ in video form this time which I have posted to keep up the spirit of Gawai.”