MASwings flight in emergency landing after smoke detected in cabin

MIRI: A MASwings flight was forced into an emergency landing at Miri Airport yesterday after smoke was detected in the cabin not long after take-off.

A statement from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said the flight, carrying 29 passengers, departed at 4.05pm to Labuan but had to turn back after smoke began coming out from the cabin.

“All passengers on board are safe. The plane landed safely back at Miri Airport at 4.42pm,” it said.

The statement said the airport management confirmed that no fire had occurred on board the aircraft, but the flight had been cancelled.