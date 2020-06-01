MASwings: Flight returned to base in Miri due to technical issue

KUCHING: MASwings has clarified that flight MH3226 from Miri to Labuan late yesterday afternoon returned to base in Miri due to a technical issue on board.

In a statement yesterday, MASwings said the decision made by the operating crew was of precautionary action and in the interest of safety, based on standard operating procedure.

“No emergency call was made as claimed,” said MASwings in the statement.

The statement was issued after a MASwings flight was reported to have been forced to make an emergency landing at Miri Airport yesterday after smoke was detected in the cabin not long after take-off.

Upon landing at Miri Airport, all 25 passengers and four operating crew on board safely disembarked, said MASwings.

“The aircraft is currently being grounded for further checks. Safety is of utmost importance to the airline and we regret any inconvenience caused to our passengers,” the statement concluded.