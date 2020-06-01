No attempt to topple Warisan

SANDAKAN: Parti Warisan Sabah permanent chairman Datuk Liew Vui Keong denied that there was an attempt by a certain party to topple the Sabah State Government.

Liew said that the rumour was not true and the news was created by irresponsible people to use as propaganda.

“It’s a psychological thing. The politics in Federal level is not even stable yet. If even the PN (Pakatan Nasional) cannot prove that they have the majority, I don’t think that those in Sabah would want to jump (party).

“So Warisan is still strong and we could see that Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has strong support,” he said at a press conference yesterday.

Sabah Umno Youth chief Abdul Aziz Julkarnain recently claimed that support for Shafie was waning following the absence of some two dozen assemblymen during a show of support for the Warisan president.

Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) secretary-general Datuk Richard Yong We Kong also claimed that the ruling Parti Warisan Sabah “has lost its bearings” and he urged opposition members to think carefully before switching camp to Warisan.

Meanwhile, Liew, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Batu Sapi, called on the Pakatan Nasional government to hold the next parliament sitting as soon as possible to discuss on motions that need urgent attention.

The former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law) said the last parliament sitting held on May 18 did not give the opportunity to MPs to pose questions or tabling and debate of motions and bills.

“This is unreasonable and is against the democracy principle and democratic system that we have been practising since independence. My motion as Batu Sapi MP was put aside, this included the motion of no confidence on the current Prime Minister from YB Langkawi.

“This is disappointing because from the seating of the MPs in the house that day, we could see that 114 MPs were sitting on the government’s side, while 108 were sitting on the opposition’s side; we could see that the PN only had three majorities.

“From the three (MPs), one was Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Nga Kor Ming. It was clear that Nga, who is from DAP (Democratic Action Party), would not support the government when it was time to vote. Another majority, Sri Aman MP, Datuk Masir Kujat had publicly stated that he did not support PN. Hence they only had one majority.

“One independent MP (Selangau), Baru Bian, had decided from the start to join the opposition camp.

Hence we could see clearly that YB Pagoh, who is now the eighth Prime Minister, does not have a clear majority. We do not know how many majorities that he has to form the government.

“Overall, what happened was not healthy to our democratic system because we could see that Parti Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) had terminated the party’s founder just to ensure that they (PN) had the majority in the Dewan.

“I hope the government will make a decision to have a parliament sitting as soon as possible. Do not wait any longer because right now we have lost confidence in the government as to how they are going to acquire the allocations inside the Stimulus Package worth RM260 billion that was announced by the Prime Minister.

“So the first issue is that we need to know how they are going to get this money without the approval from the Dewan Rakyat,” he said.

Liew also said that amending existing Acts and introducing new Bills to better suit the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is also one of the urgent matters that needs to be done in the Parliament in the nearest time possible.

On another note, Liew also said the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs), Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili, should inform the public on what did the present government intend to do with the Special Cabinet Committee on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) that was formed by the Pakatan Harapan (PH).

He said it was because 17 issues out of 21 had been discussed, concluded and agreed upon in January this year, in the committee that was chaired by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad with chief ministers from Sabah and Sarawak.

He said these issues included oil royalty in both states, which had been agreed upon in the committee but yet to be announced.

“These issues that have been agreed upon between the three parties (PM and two CMs) were not announced as scheduled because of the political turmoil that had happened. It was supposed to be announced in March, before the Parliament sitting.

“He (Maximus) has to answer whether they are going to continue what had been agreed in the committee now,” he said.

Liew who also chaired the Technical Committee of the Special Cabinet Committee MA63 however refused to reveal the amount of oil royalty that was agreed upon.

Answering to a question, Liew said the previous government had decided to add the punishment of drunk drivers who had caused death to maximum 20 years of imprisonment. However, he said that this was not completed due to political turmoil then.

“Hence, I hope the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, will present this bill in the next Parliament sitting, which I hope will be conducted as soon as possible,” he added.