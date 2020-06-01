Prohibition for interstate travel withdrawn for married couples living apart

KUALA LUMPUR: There’s good news for married couples living apart due to work commitment as the government is allowing interstate travel for them again beginning today.

The government had earlier allowed the husband or wife to travel interstate during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to meet their respective families after obtaining approval from police.

However, due to huge number of vehicles “sneaking” on interstate travel, on May 21, several days before the first day of Aidilfitri, such travel was no longer allowed to reduce the risk of the Covid-19 infection.

According to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the privilege is only for husband and wives who are working in different states.

Those who do not fall in that category should wait for their turn and to just continue to comply with the instructions issued by the authorities.

However, the interstate travel for the married couples, subject to permission from the police, is only for once a week.

For others, the interstate travel is also allowed, subject to permission from the police, for work and emergencies such as death or medical treatment.

The government is also allowing driving schools and institutes as well as the processing of driving licence by the Road Transport Department (RTD) to operate from 8am to 4pm from today, but with strict compliance to the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Yesterday was the 28th day since enforcement of the CMCO on May 4 with Malaysia in its final phase of recovery from COVID-19 following its success in containing the pandemic with the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) since March 18.

On Saturday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah told a daily media conference on COVID-19 that the total number of Covid-19 positive cases is back to double digits with 30 cases reported, bringing the current cumulative total to 7,762 cases,

No deaths were recorded for the eighth consecutive day, thus keeping the death toll at 115.

Certainly, the downward trend in the number of new cases and deaths brings relief to the people, but the fight against Covid-19 is not over yet. — Bernama