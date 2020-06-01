RC patrol team nabs man for alleged theft of house gate

MIRI: A man was handed over to police for allegedly stealing a stainless steel gate from a house at Jalan Pujut 7B here yesterday morning.

Miri Residents Committee (RC) chairman Malateh Mahmud said acting on information received, personnel from committee’s patrol unit detained the 25-year-old suspect at Jalan Utama Pujut 9.

“We received information on the theft of a stainless steel gate and immediately went to the location. The fence was later found by the roadside of Jalan Pujut 9.

“At the same time, the patrol team spotted a man there who was unable to explain his presence in the area,” said Malateh in a statement.

He said the housekeeper of the house in question was later able to identify the suspect as the person who stole the gate, adding the suspect was then handed over to police for further action.